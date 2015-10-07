Vin Diesel Is Being Body-Shamed & That's Not OK

While female celebrities often face the most criticism about their bodies, it's important to remember if you're someone in the spotlight, many people believe your body is fair game for ridicule.
Fast and Furious star, Vin Diesel — though, I prefer to think of him as the leading man in The Pacifier — was recently spotted hanging out at a hotel in Miami. Chilling at a beachy hotel, a photo snapped of Diesel showed his normally washboard abs a little less chiseled than normal. This could be because of angle, bad posture, or the addition of a few pounds which Diesel can, of course, put on if he so desires.
None of these possibilities are noteworthy, but that hasn't stopped body-shamers from descending, sending out mean-spirited tweets about the actor's body.
Vin GNC / Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/E1lw5rLbdK— Campeón Engomado (@CampeonEngomado) October 7, 2015
Zero Pack! Ewhhh....What Happened To Fast & Furious Hunk, Vin Diesel? http://t.co/PygCEFr3GH pic.twitter.com/LOzGjWANpY— Aunty Bimbo (@bimztheory) October 7, 2015
Several female celebs have spoken out against body-shamers this year. Kelly Clarkson explained her take on those who criticized her weight on Ellen this April, saying, "I think what hurts my feelings for people is when I'll have a meet and greet after the show and a girl whose, like, bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Oh, God!' And they'll say, 'If they think you're big I must be so fat to them.' It's like, you just are who you are. We are who we are — whatever size."
Pink also addressed the issue earlier this year, after commenters attacked her appearance, tweeting, "I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake.”
Now, that's how you handle mean comments.
Opener Photo: Martin Sloan/Photoshot/NurPhoto/Rex/REX USA.
