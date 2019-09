Vin Diesel Is Being Body-Shamed & That's Not OK

Several female celebs have spoken out against body-shamers this year. Kelly Clarkson explained her take on those who criticized her weight on Ellen this April, saying, "I think what hurts my feelings for people is when I'll have a meet and greet after the show and a girl whose, like, bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Oh, God!' And they'll say, 'If they think you're big I must be so fat to them.' It's like, you just are who you are. We are who we are — whatever size."Pink also addressed the issue earlier this year, after commenters attacked her appearance, tweeting, "I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake.”Now, that's how you handle mean comments.