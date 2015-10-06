5 Futuristic Pop Culture Items We Want More Than Pepsi Perfect

Pepsi has announced the launch of limited-edition bottles of Pepsi Perfect. It's what all the cool kids are drinking in 2015, according to Back to the Future II. And, it does look cool and futuristic. But, let's be real, when you first watched Back to the Future, you weren't crossing your fingers that the future would hold a more interesting soda bottle. You wanted that hoverboard.
Back to the Future isn't the only movie that imagines all the consumer goods we'd want to pack into our flying cars. The future could hold cute robot buddies or holographic signs. We might even, someday, get a more literal incarnation of an "iPhone." Here are some products we still hope will materialize at some point on the horizon.
