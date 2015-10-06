Justin Bieber's Kind Of Being A Punk To One Direction

It's a motherf***ing album-off!
Fans of pretty male singers may find themselves torn come November 13. That's the date Justin Bieber is set to release his next album, Purpose — and also the day One Direction drops its latest record, Made in the A.M. How ever will we choose?
The U.K. boy-banders announced their album release date after Bieber, and the Canadian crooner is none too happy about it. As Vanity Fair notes, Biebs has been delivering some smack talk on Snapchat, suggesting that anyone who goes up against him should be scared.
“The face you make when you come out with an album the same day as Justin Bieber,” he said in a Snapchat video before pulling a scared face. Subtle.
Bieber also mentioned the scheduling conflict in an interview with a New Zealand radio station, Vanity Fair reports.
“[One Direction] is not really going on the road much, but we’re talking about them right now, so it gives them some promo, right?" he quipped. "So, that’s probably why they did it... I think it was strategy on their part because my release date was first... But whatever. It’s whatever. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Way to throw down the gauntlet. May the best tween heartthrob win.
