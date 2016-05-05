My Mother, The Child Bride

Bangladesh is one of the poorest countries in the world and in 1979, the year my parents married, the nation was only eight years old and had recently come out of a desperate famine. When Bangladesh was trying to break free from Pakistan during its fight for independence in 1971, thousands of young girls and women were raped by the Pakistani army. These rapes profoundly impacted the way females were viewed in the country.



Even 36 years later, sexual harassment is still a huge issue in Bangladesh. Barr said that the government continues to do very little to help girls combat it, "so parents feel that getting the girl married is the best option to protect her and the family’s reputation."



My own mother's road to an arranged marriage began when one of my father’s older brothers spotted her coming home from school, in her pigtails and school uniform. It was a scene out of a retro Bollywood film: the innocent schoolgirl giggling away with her friends while the boys looked on.



In the South Asian rom-com version, it would be my dad who would spot her and fall madly in love at first sight — courting her by throwing rocks at her window and begging her to shed her innocence and be with him. But in my mother's case, it was her future brother-in-law who spotted her shining cheeks and infectious smile, and decided that she was the cure for my father's waywardness.



At the time, my 21-year-old father, Giashuddin, was an undocumented immigrant living in Germany, working odd jobs, and trying to make a future for himself. Previously, he had been a student involved in the messy politics of the new Bangladeshi republic. My grandfather, who was a city judge and a respected figure in the community, decided to ship my father off to Germany so he could start over and create a life for himself.



My father never talks about that time in his life, but I am guessing that my grandfather’s plans to curb my father’s rebellious nature in Germany didn't work out so well. Which is why my grandfather moved on to the next option: marriage.