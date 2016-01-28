Some of our favorite products are from lesser-known brands, but as the market grows, it gets harder to sift out the good from the great. This month, New York City hosted its first-ever Indie Beauty Expo to help consumers do just that.
"When I started my skin-care business, I was frustrated by the lack of true beauty incubators," said Jillian Wright, beauty industry veteran and expo founder, in a statement. "The category has consolidated into an environment where niche brands are not given the chance to flourish and take center stage."
More than 50 indie beauty brands set up shop for the sold-out show — complete with complimentary manicures, informative talks with beauty insiders, breakfast burritos (seriously), and an array of product samples so vast that even this beauty editor broke out in a sweat. More well-known and beloved brands such as Tata Harper and Osmia Organics were in attendance, alongside more obscure companies, like a Brooklyn skin-care line with packaging that will make you swoon, and an eco-friendly nail brand that will make you think twice about the ingredients in your polish.
Ahead, we round up the most exciting indie beauty brands we came across during the event. Click through to learn about the ones you should have on your radar and start making room on your top shelf.
