This story was originally published on June 14, 2015.
We've all had those moments when we wish we could just sink into the ground and disappear from view. This girl has done so literally.
"I walked into the room and realized the floor had chosen the same outfit," she wrote, posting the photo on Imgur on Saturday. And though she seems a bit embarrassed by the situation, she's earned more than 1,400,000 views in a day. It's not quite yet, but it is pretty fascinating to behold. Maybe we all just envy her Mystique-like camouflage skills. Or we can identify with the shame of showing up wearing the same thing as someone else.
We've all had those moments when we wish we could just sink into the ground and disappear from view. This girl has done so literally.
"I walked into the room and realized the floor had chosen the same outfit," she wrote, posting the photo on Imgur on Saturday. And though she seems a bit embarrassed by the situation, she's earned more than 1,400,000 views in a day. It's not quite yet, but it is pretty fascinating to behold. Maybe we all just envy her Mystique-like camouflage skills. Or we can identify with the shame of showing up wearing the same thing as someone else.
When this happens, we like the idea of embracing the situation and sharing with the entire Internet, rather than walking away in shame. She apparently even asked a friend to stand on a chair and capture this moment.
For more amazing moments of fashion camouflage, check out the work of photographer Wilma Hurskainen, who doesn't appear to have anything to do with this floor pic, btw.
For more amazing moments of fashion camouflage, check out the work of photographer Wilma Hurskainen, who doesn't appear to have anything to do with this floor pic, btw.
Advertisement