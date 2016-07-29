Renesmee Cullen Is Absolutely Stunning Now

Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2015.
Today, in news that is super obvious: Renesmee Cullen is turning out to be a lovely young woman. Actress Mackenzie Foy played the hyper-aging, vampiric offspring of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (parts 1 and 2). She was just 11 when she was cast. While it hasn't been that long since the final Twilight film, Foy stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, and it's amazing how quickly she's grown up.
Foy was at Cannes to attend the premiere of The Little Prince. According to IMDb, she voices the role of The Little Girl. The animated retelling of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's childhood tale also features James Franco as The Fox, Marion Cotillard as The Rose, and Jeff Bridges as The Pilot.
Mackenzie Foy is turning 15 this November, and she looked every bit like a little princess (sorry; we couldn't resist) on the red carpet at Cannes. Her career hasn't slowed down since the Twilight films. She played young Murph in Interstellar and was there to support her movie dad Matthew McConaughey when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.
If this photo is any indication, Mackenzie Foy is ready to embark on a long and successful career.
