Better Call Saul: Our Favorite Quotes From TV's Funniest Lawyer

Seija Rankin
There's a lot to love about Breaking Bad. Not only is it one of the most well-written shows of our time, but the plotlines consistently keep us on the edge of our seats. (And no, if you're wondering, we still haven't recovered from last week's cliffhanger). But, besides all the drama and heart-racing action, what really has us coming back week after week is the genius character development. We've become attached to every single person on the show, whether it's our disdain for the person Walt has become or our desire to give Jesse a big, loving hug.
And, for all his cheesiness, we can't get enough of Saul Goodman, that ambulance-chasing, morally-corrupt "criminal" lawyer. His off-the-collar remarks and hilarious quips keep the show lighthearted even in the face of unspeakable violence. Sure, the guy's a total dirtbag, but at least he owns it — and hilariously so. To quell our unending sadness that Breaking Bad is finally coming to an end (say it's not so, Hank!), we're reminiscing with our favorite Saul Goodman quotes. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and most of all, you'll thank your lucky stars you'll never need to call him.
"My real name's McGill. The Jew thing I just do for the homeboys. They all want a pipe-hitting member of the tribe, so to speak."
"All right, $16,000 laundered at 75 cents on the dollar, minus my fee, which is 17 percent...comes out to $9,960. Congratulations, you've just left your family a secondhand Subaru."
"If you're committed enough, you can make any story work. I once told a woman I was Kevin Costner, and it worked...because I believed it."
"Yo, Adrian...Rocky called, he wants his face back."
"That's what the kids call 'epic fail.'"
"Look, let's start with some tough love, alright? Here it goes: You two suck at peddling meth. Period."
"You worked for him? The guy with the eyebrows that won't quit?"
"Believe me, money laundering ain't what it used to be. God, do I miss the '80s."
"Alaska? That's a different vibe. I never figured you for a big moose lover, but whatever floats your boat."
"As for your dead guy...occupational hazard. Drug dealer getting shot? I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say it's been known to happen."
