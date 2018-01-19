Better Call Saul: Our Favorite Quotes From TV's Funniest Lawyer

There's a lot to love about Breaking Bad. Not only is it one of the most well-written shows of our time, but the plotlines consistently keep us on the edge of our seats. (And no, if you're wondering, we still haven't recovered from last week's cliffhanger). But, besides all the drama and heart-racing action, what really has us coming back week after week is the genius character development. We've become attached to every single person on the show, whether it's our disdain for the person Walt has become or our desire to give Jesse a big, loving hug.
And, for all his cheesiness, we can't get enough of Saul Goodman, that ambulance-chasing, morally-corrupt "criminal" lawyer. His off-the-collar remarks and hilarious quips keep the show lighthearted even in the face of unspeakable violence. Sure, the guy's a total dirtbag, but at least he owns it — and hilariously so. To quell our unending sadness that Breaking Bad is finally coming to an end (say it's not so, Hank!), we're reminiscing with our favorite Saul Goodman quotes. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and most of all, you'll thank your lucky stars you'll never need to call him.
