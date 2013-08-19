Lone Wolf
“I do believe that my practice is completely unique right now in that I pursue everything from architecture to stage design to visual art and film and collaboration with clothing designers. It’s much less about this desire to do everything and more about a desire to allow my vision for this universe that I've created to expand into different areas and different audiences. When I create a stage design with [choreographer] Jonah Bokaer, the audience is totally different from that which may see my work in a gallery in Paris.”
Invisible Hand
“An experience that I had as a child — living through a very powerful and violent hurricane that nearly killed us — informed a lot of my notions about architecture and movement. Much of my work manipulates architecture in ways that cause it to do things that it shouldn't do, like an earthquake or a storm would — but my work does that in a very soft, sort of gentle, almost invisible way.”
Big Bang Theory
“My practice is much more about a lot of creation and a lot of editing and destruction. Out of the many countless things that are created, few actually leave the studio and become my work. There are accidents that happen in the studio that inform other things. All the works I’ve made that cause the architecture to drip have come out of accidents that involve pouring molds and plaster dripping out of the sides of them — and then transforming that idea to an architectural scale.”
Buy It Now
“What excites me the most? Film, images in film, stills from film. I spend a lot of time looking at images on the Internet and eBay, where all objects go to die and then get reborn.”
Ticktock
“Often people are caught off-guard when they see things in a context that they wouldn't otherwise see. The installation with the Arts Initiative similarly manipulates architectural surfaces, causing them to melt and drip. There's a clock, which is something that you might typically find in a large public space, but the clock is falling and sort of melting down the wall, bringing the architecture with it.”
