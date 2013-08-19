Lone Wolf

“I do believe that my practice is completely unique right now in that I pursue everything from architecture to stage design to visual art and film and collaboration with clothing designers. It’s much less about this desire to do everything and more about a desire to allow my vision for this universe that I've created to expand into different areas and different audiences. When I create a stage design with [choreographer] Jonah Bokaer, the audience is totally different from that which may see my work in a gallery in Paris.”