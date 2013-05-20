How many Pinterest boards do you have filled with craft-based projects? No judgment. We all do it. Craft is now one of the most pinned topics in the U.S. and the U.K.
But, if you like to do a little more than just Pin, like actually make something, may we introduce you to Wool And The Gang’s latest designer collaboration? The Dalston-based wool-knit-pack team have joined forces with NYC yoga guru Tara Stiles to create a range of exercise gear perfect for every type of yogi and practice.
From May 20, you can buy a kit to knit yourself, or if you are that way inclined, you can pre-order an item to be handmade by artisans in Peru. With prices starting at £26 for a top, there has never been a better time to get your knitting and yoga skills up to scratch. (Wool And The Gang)
Photo: Courtesy of Wool And The Gang
Advertisement