After Halloween bade adieu, we could hear them rumbling in the distance: those sparkly, glitter-filled holiday collections. Mindy Kaling's already shown us how to make OTT sparkles work in real life, and with this just-released video debuting on R29, Motel Rocks is providing some serious party-ensemble inspiration. The Brit-based brand is known for its printed jeans and tight dresses, and fortunately, both of these surefire picks make appearances in the "Party Season" collection. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse below, to which we say: New Year's outfits abound!
The collection's not on sale yet, but an off-the-cuff video taken during lookbook production proves the brand's party-scene permanence. Set to The Black Keys' "Money Maker," the video shows models playing pool, jumping on couches, sifting through vinyls, and generally getting down. If that sounds like your kind of holiday party, then this video goes out to you!
Courtesy of Motel Rocks
