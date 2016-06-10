The Products You NEED For Platinum Hair

When I finally decided to go platinum, I was excited about many aspects of it — how being blond would change other people's perceptions of me, how bleach would make my hair texture rougher and cooler, and most importantly, how many new products I'd be able to test-drive. As a girl with a previously low-maintenance hair routine, I was excited to up the ante in a major way. The world of purple shampoos and reparative masks was beckoning!
After a ton of research, I called in a bunch of products and got to testing. With my new bleached strands, I now wash my hair roughly twice a week — once with a purple shampoo and conditioner, and once without. Over the past month, I've sifted through my haul and narrowed it down to the formulas I adore most. And while a lot of the platinum guides I've seen on the internet are chock-full of products, I've made a list of my ultimate favorites. Because, really — are you going to use more than one or two shampoos or conditioners? I'm sure as hell not.
Click through for the holy-grail products that have kept my blond strands in tip-top shape. And, as always, leave your questions below. I'm here for you!
