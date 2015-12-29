This A.M.

Us
The Northeastern U.S. is set to get its first major snowstorm of the season today. ("Time")
Cleveland police officers will not be charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. (Read More)
The Iraqi army gained a major victory, expelling ISIS from the city of Ramadi. (Read More)
After 70 years, Japan apologizes to the Korean “comfort women” who were sexually enslaved during World War II. (Read More)
Holiday viewers of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" were 38% women. (The Mary Sue)
Honest Tea is removing a Donald Trump quote about "thinking big" from its bottle caps, focusing on quotes from late leaders. ("Fortune")
Kylie Jenner unveiled a new all-red hip tattoo, reading "sa-nə-tē" — the phonetic spelling of “sanity.” (Read More)
Online retailer Everlane’s after-Christmas sale lets shoppers choose their own prices in the name of full transparency. (Read More)
