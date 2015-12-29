Cleveland police officers will not be charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. (Read More)
After 70 years, Japan apologizes to the Korean “comfort women” who were sexually enslaved during World War II. (Read More)
Honest Tea is removing a Donald Trump quote about "thinking big" from its bottle caps, focusing on quotes from late leaders. ("Fortune")
Kylie Jenner unveiled a new all-red hip tattoo, reading "sa-nə-tē" — the phonetic spelling of “sanity.” (Read More)
Online retailer Everlane’s after-Christmas sale lets shoppers choose their own prices in the name of full transparency. (Read More)
