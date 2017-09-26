What It’s Like To Be Friends With Every Single Zodiac Sign

Everyone has a role to play in their larger friend group. And, whether you're the funny one, the tough one, or the maternal one, your astrological sign probably affects where you fit into your social circle more than you realize.
That is not to say you have your sign to blame or thank for your social standing. Rather, your astrological identity can influence how you interact and bond with your pals. Where a Libra might show they care by being a no-fail wingwoman, a Virgo friend will actually show up to help you move.
Ahead, we take a closer look at all 12 signs of the Zodiac to see which friendship roles they usually play.