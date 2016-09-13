As London Fashion Week looms, kicking off this Friday for SS17, what better time to introduce one of our favourite new faces, Poppy Okotcha. You might recognise the 20-year-old Select model from Topshop's website, or walking for the coolest young designers last season including Marques' Almeida, Ashish and Shrimps. But get ready to see a whole lot more of her.
If you're not already won over by her natural beauty and infectious smile, then wait until you've had a proper scroll through her style. In the midst of castings, fittings and preparation for LFW, we caught up with Poppy to talk pudding, Paris Hilton and the fundraising art auction she's planning to raise money for refugees.
