What A Single Tarot Card Can Tell You About Your Future

Fortunately, this isn't just a quick and dirty method for experienced readers to get their dose of tarot for the day. It's also a great practice for total beginners. One Redditor on the tarot subreddit recommended easing into your practice by drawing a card at the end of your day to see how it applies to you. Maybe, after a day of self-care and R&R, you draw the temperance card , which is often associated with moving through life methodically, gracefully, and with great attention to one's wellbeing. Or you might spend the day confronting a difficult decision, only to pull the lovers card , the card of dilemmas and harmony, at the end of it. Following this routine will help you better understand how the cards' respective meanings can show up in real life.