Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents did not go to college but there was always an expectation that my siblings and I would so that we could have a better financial situation than them. It was assumed that we would figure out how to apply/pay once we got to that point. My parents didn't know a lot about the higher education system and so they focused more on making sure we did well enough in school to get into college. I always enjoyed school and did well, so college was really important to me. I put a lot of pressure on myself to do research, find out information about financial aid, and do well on the SATs. I didn't have a good understanding of how one paid for college beyond "get good grades to get scholarship money," though, and ended up going to a private out-of-state school, which did give me a decent amount of scholarship money, but not enough. I had to take out a bunch of loans to make up the difference, which I am just paying back now. I am the first person in my family to have gone to grad school, though I learned my lesson on that one and made sure I had a full scholarship and grant money and a teaching position so I didn't add to my debt with my second degree.