4 p.m. — After realixing that I'm not going to get any freelance work done today, I spend a few hours reading my book, The Lying Life of Adults. It's my first Ferrante, and I'm really sucked into it. The translation is so good that I wish I could read Italian to read the original. F. works on some coursework next to me and I think about how I will be stuck in this room all day for at least five days. I check the weather and see that it will be in the 20s over the weekend, and I think it's probably not the worst time for me to get COVID-19 after all.



7 p.m. — Y. leaves the house so F. and I venture into the kitchen to make chilli. I mask up and get dressed in comfy clothes before dinner. I decide to watch the new Suspiria because I want something freaky but not too scary. After watching it for a couple of hours (it's long), we both agree that we liked it but didn't get it. It definitely has some qualities that I enjoy (tension building, nice aesthetics), but the end is a weird letdown. I think I would have liked the original more.



12 a.m. — After talking with F. for a while, I lay down to sleep. He gets me some water from the kitchen, and I try to verbalise again how grateful I am that I don't have symptoms and that I got COVID-19 after the holidays but before my trip. Around Christmas, everyone in New York was testing positive, but I managed to go home and visit my family without getting hit. It sucks that F. and I exposed to so many people for work, but it was bound to happen sooner or later.



Daily Total: $0