An Honest Review Of Bala Bangles, The New Workout Accessory

The rise of athleisure has mixed fashion and fitness in a way that changed the wellness industry forever. But the focus has mostly been on clothes, not accessories. Bala Bangles — stylish one-or two-pound weights that can be strapped to your wrists or angles — want to change that. The wearable weights are effectively cute, functional bracelets, and they're all the rage at New York boutique pilates studios these days. You can buy them for £36, depending on the weight. They come in a variety of fun colours, such as blush, matcha, and jet black. Will they have the same longevity as, say, the Lululemon legging? Hard to say. But here’s our honest review of these bangles.
Advertisement
1 of 4
Addy Goff, content strategist
The Perks: I think Bala bracelets are a great way to add an extra challenge to a workout or to get more out of everyday activities, like walking. I've incorporated the bracelets into my low-impact, hot HIIT class, which I take several times every week. This class combines Pilates and strength training movements, and I love wearing them for exercises that are contained and relatively slow. I didn’t expect a single pound per arm to make a difference, but the added weight really does make my muscles work so much harder. I also like that I can easily move them from my wrists to my ankles, depending on what each exercise is targeting.
The Downfalls: I usually take them off whenever we do things such as jumping jacks or burpees because I get nervous about the bracelets sliding off during quick, intense motions. Since I sweat a lot in the heated class, I've had to clean the bracelets a couple of times. Bala sells a cleaner on their website that’s $14 (£11.14), but I use the same thing I use on my yoga mat (a spray mix of tea tree oil and water).
The Perks: I think Bala bracelets are a great way to add an extra challenge to a workout or to get more out of everyday activities, like walking. I've incorporated the bracelets into my low-impact, hot HIIT class, which I take several times every week. This class combines Pilates and strength training movements, and I love wearing them for exercises that are contained and relatively slow. I didn’t expect a single pound per arm to make a difference, but the added weight really does make my muscles work so much harder. I also like that I can easily move them from my wrists to my ankles, depending on what each exercise is targeting.
The Downfalls: I usually take them off whenever we do things such as jumping jacks or burpees because I get nervous about the bracelets sliding off during quick, intense motions. Since I sweat a lot in the heated class, I've had to clean the bracelets a couple of times. Bala sells a cleaner on their website that’s $14 (£11.14), but I use the same thing I use on my yoga mat (a spray mix of tea tree oil and water).
2 of 4
Molly Longman, wellness writer
The Perks: The first thing that drew me to the Bala Bangles was that they would allow me to accessorise while working out. They come in multiple colours, and I chose the blush one. I think they are quite stylish, for a branch of the athleisure family. However, not everyone agrees with me. When they arrived in the mail, I put them on immediately in my office to see what it would feel like to type with two extra pounds strapped to my wrists. “What are you wearing,” my editor said when she walked past my desk, questioning my fashion choices.
They aren’t great for typing, but they are great for the gym, which is where they really belong. I use them during strength training workouts. I really notice the different when I do lifts such as lateral raises and triceps pulldowns. They’re also great for ab work, and add just a little "umpf" to jackknifes and bicycle crunches.
The Downfalls: I definitely don’t recommend running in them. Perhaps it was partially in my mind, but I felt that the bracelets were dragging me down and taking the spring out of my step. I'm also aware that ankle and wrist and ankle weights can increase risk of injury when it comes to cardio. But I still think they're worth the investment if you use them in the right venue.
The Perks: The first thing that drew me to the Bala Bangles was that they would allow me to accessorise while working out. They come in multiple colours, and I chose the blush one. I think they are quite stylish, for a branch of the athleisure family. However, not everyone agrees with me. When they arrived in the mail, I put them on immediately in my office to see what it would feel like to type with two extra pounds strapped to my wrists. “What are you wearing,” my editor said when she walked past my desk, questioning my fashion choices.
They aren’t great for typing, but they are great for the gym, which is where they really belong. I use them during strength training workouts. I really notice the different when I do lifts such as lateral raises and triceps pulldowns. They’re also great for ab work, and add just a little "umpf" to jackknifes and bicycle crunches.
The Downfalls: I definitely don’t recommend running in them. Perhaps it was partially in my mind, but I felt that the bracelets were dragging me down and taking the spring out of my step. I'm also aware that ankle and wrist and ankle weights can increase risk of injury when it comes to cardio. But I still think they're worth the investment if you use them in the right venue.
3 of 4
Cory Steig, health and sex writer
The Perks: I used the Bala Bangles during mat Pilates. I also wore them around the house and sort of worked out while I watched TV. There's this Ballet Beautiful arm workout that I like to do, and they were perfect for that. But they made it challenging.
I like that they're so versatile. Sometimes I get stuck on dumbbells because it feels like there are only so many exercises you can do. But with these, I think you could really do anything with them on.
The Downfalls: So far, my arms do not feel stronger. I think one pound per arm probably isn't enough to make any noticeable difference. I also kind of worry that you could injure yourself or develop some weird range of motion quirks if you wore these for every workout.
They were also kind of hard to put on. I generally like to wear my Apple Watch for workouts, but I can’t do that with the bangles.
I definitely wouldn't do any kind of cardio in these. I'd stick to body-weight strength-training workouts like Pilates and barre.
The Perks: I used the Bala Bangles during mat Pilates. I also wore them around the house and sort of worked out while I watched TV. There's this Ballet Beautiful arm workout that I like to do, and they were perfect for that. But they made it challenging.
I like that they're so versatile. Sometimes I get stuck on dumbbells because it feels like there are only so many exercises you can do. But with these, I think you could really do anything with them on.
The Downfalls: So far, my arms do not feel stronger. I think one pound per arm probably isn't enough to make any noticeable difference. I also kind of worry that you could injure yourself or develop some weird range of motion quirks if you wore these for every workout.
They were also kind of hard to put on. I generally like to wear my Apple Watch for workouts, but I can’t do that with the bangles.
I definitely wouldn't do any kind of cardio in these. I'd stick to body-weight strength-training workouts like Pilates and barre.
4 of 4
Melissa Katz, director of content strategy
The positives: I love, love, love my Bala Bangles! I’ve been wearing them during my Pilates megareformer workouts at Bodyrok, SLT, and [solidcore]. My arms have gotten stronger because of them. The Balas challenge me to improve my upper-body posture (shoulders and back), especially when I do plank and arm exercises. Even during lunges, you can feel the extra two pounds.
The Downfalls: I tried at first to wear them 24/7, but I find them irritating with jewellery or if I want to wear my watch — so I’ll just stick to wearing them in Pilates and during long walks around the city. I also tried cardio kickboxing and running with them, but don’t recommend it. They’re not very comfortable when you’re moving your arms very fast, and it makes your back hurt.
The positives: I love, love, love my Bala Bangles! I’ve been wearing them during my Pilates megareformer workouts at Bodyrok, SLT, and [solidcore]. My arms have gotten stronger because of them. The Balas challenge me to improve my upper-body posture (shoulders and back), especially when I do plank and arm exercises. Even during lunges, you can feel the extra two pounds.
The Downfalls: I tried at first to wear them 24/7, but I find them irritating with jewellery or if I want to wear my watch — so I’ll just stick to wearing them in Pilates and during long walks around the city. I also tried cardio kickboxing and running with them, but don’t recommend it. They’re not very comfortable when you’re moving your arms very fast, and it makes your back hurt.
Advertisement