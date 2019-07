An Honest Review Of Bala Bangles, The New Workout Accessory

The first thing that drew me to the Bala Bangles was that they would allow me to accessorise while working out. They come in multiple colours, and I chose the blush one. I think they are quite stylish, for a branch of the athleisure family. However, not everyone agrees with me. When they arrived in the mail, I put them on immediately in my office to see what it would feel like to type with two extra pounds strapped to my wrists. “What are you wearing,” my editor said when she walked past my desk, questioning my fashion choices.They aren’t great for typing, but they are great for the gym, which is where they really belong. I use them during strength training workouts. I really notice the different when I do lifts such as lateral raises and triceps pulldowns. They’re also great for ab work, and add just a little "umpf" to jackknifes and bicycle crunches.I definitely don’t recommend running in them. Perhaps it was partially in my mind, but I felt that the bracelets were dragging me down and taking the spring out of my step. I'm also aware that ankle and wrist and ankle weights can increase risk of injury when it comes to cardio. But I still think they're worth the investment if you use them in the right venue.