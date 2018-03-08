How An Abortion Provider Juggles Work & Family

9:00 a.m. — We start with procedures. Usually at this time, our pre-op room has 3-4 hungry, pregnant patients and often, they start applauding when the first patient is called in. I'm always amazed by the support systems that develop among the patients inside the centre. The conversations can be so inspiring. Our physicians and staff will pop in from time to time because there is such lively conversation happening in pre-op. Once the counselling is finished, I switch gears and open up one of the procedure rooms. This allows the medical team to be able to go from procedure room to room in a much smoother manner.