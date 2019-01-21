"My first pair of Grenson brogue boots have to be up there, because I got them around the same time as I started the blog and they were key to me re-finding my personal style (and started a love affair with the brand that culminated in me naming my dog Grenson). And as we’re talking all-time favourites, I’m going to have to include my first pair of adidas, which I bought in 1996. They were canvas Superstars with a gum shell toe and I loved them so much I slept with them next to my pillow so they would be the first thing I saw when I woke up. I still have them, even though the soles have hardened and they are completely unwearable!"