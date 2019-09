Hannah worked at The Times and then InStyle, and when the latter closed its doors in 2016, she made the leap into freelance life and to work on her blog, En Brogue, the idea for which came about in 2012 when she was posting photos of the shoes she wore to London Fashion Week . "At the time, flat shoe design was still not brilliant, so I wanted a place to share all the brands I had discovered through my blog that were doing it well. Also, as a writer, and a champion of comfort, I wanted to be able to talk about how the shoes feel as well as look, and a blog gave me a better opportunity to do so." The rest is history, thanks to a general move away from heels and the resulting surge of fantastic flat shoe brands.