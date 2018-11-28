17 Party Shoes You Can Actually Dance In

We've all been there. After weeks of trawling the shops, you finally find the perfect shoes to match your outfit – only to throw them aside once the DJ plays your favourite jam. It's frustrating; style shouldn't come at the expense of comfort.
To keep throwing shapes into the early hours without destroying your feet, dressy flats are always a smart choice. If flats aren’t your cup of tea, block heels will take the pressure off your fancy footwork. Alternatively, try a low heel with an ankle strap; you'll get height without the blisters, and the strap will prevent your shoe flying across the room, in case you perform an impromptu mambo kick.
Ahead we’ve handpicked 17 stylish and comfortable party shoes for you to dance the night away.
