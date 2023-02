Cutesy Chewing Is A Trend Too Far

It’s not that difficult to see where this stems from. Growing up we were told not to chew with our mouths open, not to talk with our mouths full, to keep our elbows off the table. Perhaps these lessons were instilled in girls and boys in fundamentally different ways. While all children are (hopefully) taught table manners, it might be fair to say that women and girls put more stock in getting these things right, and feel more embarrassed than our male peers might at being perceived as rude or uncouth. We know from the National Institute of Mental Health that perfectionism is far more prevalent in girls, with 38% of teenage girls in the US suffering from anxiety. In the UK, the Fawcett Society reports that 45% of people feel that gender stereotyping has shaped their lives. And gendered expectations are carried into adulthood differently, too. Dr Laurie Mintz, who is a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Florida and author of the manifesto for orgasm equality, Becoming Cliterate , suggests that gender stereotyping could be a factor in this trend. "Girls are taught to be quiet, to be demure," says Dr Mintz over the phone. "We’re told not to draw too much attention to ourselves, not to offend anyone."