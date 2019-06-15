For some of us, taking a photo of ourselves in our underwear might feel uncomfortable, but that’s exactly what London-based artist Poppy Thorpe asked her subjects to do for her latest series, Bare Cheeky.
Thorpe enlisted volunteers to take part in her innovative photo series to celebrate the female form and make them feel in control. How did she do it? By giving each of the 10 women involved a remote-controlled camera release, they were able to press the shutter when they felt ready.
Standing front and centre against a plain grey backdrop, the women pose confidently in their knickers. Thorpe spent over two years on the project to ensure it was an inclusive and empowering piece. Using women of diverse backgrounds and varied body shapes, Bare Cheeky empowers women in a non-sexualised manner – much like Thorpe's previous photography.
In an era where over four million people are active participants in the #freethenipple hashtag on Instagram and musicians like Cardi B openly breastfeed in their videos, societal views on body positivity are certainly progressing. And with artists like Thorpe on the scene, ideas and representations of beauty that don't cater to the male gaze are finally gaining traction.
Scroll through to see the photos.