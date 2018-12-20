Here's What To Wear To That Winter Wedding

Summer weddings are a breeze when it comes to deciding what to wear: a cute heel, a simple slip or tea dress and a lightweight jacket for the evening. Sorted. Winter weddings, however festive, bring their own set of sartorial problems.
Do you brave bare legs or sacrifice style for warmth with tights? Do you cover up with a cosy coat or risk turning blue so everyone can see your look? Do you stick to autumnal shades or can you still rep bold brights?
We're here to answer your winter wedding prayers. Ahead are five outfits to ensure you're the best dressed guest at the nuptials.