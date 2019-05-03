The Best Destinations To Visit In June, According To Travel Influencers

Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, which means going a vacation during this time takes a little extra planning. Before taking a trip, you need to think about what destinations aren't going to be overly crowded, too hot, or super expensive, since airfare costs often spike during summer months. With so many factors to consider when planning a summer vacation, we turned to travel influencers to see where they recommend going this June.
Ahead, you'll find seven June destination recommendations. These influencers suggest both domestic and international locations, so you can decide what works best for your travel goals and budgets. They've also provided tips for where to stay, which sites to see, and what to eat in order to kick off the summer travel season the right way.