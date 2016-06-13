15 Super Romantic Places To Elope

To some, the term “elope” still conjures images of hasty lovers stumbling into clandestine chapels, or frugal pairs looking to save a few pennies on the guest list.
But elopements have changed.
Today, they’ve become an intimate alternative to a traditional wedding, where the details matter less than the vows being exchanged. No longer taboo, eloping is an incredibly romantic and wild way for adventurous couples to profess their love in some of the most stunning destinations around the world. Here are a few of our favourite romantic places to sneak away to say "I do."
(Note: Be sure to check out the local embassy’s marriage requirements and restrictions before eloping in a foreign country.)
