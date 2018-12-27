I Didn't Know What Corporate Bullying Was Until It Happened To Me

I also believe mobile technology and 24/7 connectivity can be exacerbating factors, allowing hypercriticism, power plays and harassment to follow us home. Our working day has no defined start or end, and boundaries of any kind have been blown apart. More often than not, there is an expectation that after-hours emails will be responded to, promptly. But at what time of night is it okay not to respond? And what about the following morning? How many of us reach for our phone and find ourselves groggily answering emails before we’ve even got out of bed? Those of us who are parents know the importance of taking devices away from children to ensure they have downtime and balance. Why are we not applying these rules to ourselves? In retrospect, the problem with my colleague might have been resolved quicker if I’d had the good sense (and courage) to turn off my phone. Such a simple solution – and yet it isn’t, because our accessibility has expectations around it, and we are judged and often rewarded by how available we make ourselves.