Sunnier days mean a few things: saying farewell and god bless to our faithful tights, alfresco dining, and more BBQs than you can shake a chipolata at. While us Brits give summer all the gusto we can possibly muster, sometimes we need a few props to really simulate that summer feeling.



Not in close proximity to an ice cream truck? Why not try one of Costa’s delicious new SuperDay smoothies. Choose from three refreshing flavours: Yellow SuperDay with pineapple, melon, mango and passion fruit, Red SuperDay with grapes, watermelon and strawberry, and Green SuperDay with melon, apple and kiwi.



We decided to raise a summer cup in honour of the new drink by inviting a few of our favourite people for a day out to seaside favourite, Brighton, to tell us what summer means to them.



We hit the road with stylist Megan Ellaby, hilarious vlogger Emily Hartridge, blogger and presenter Darren Kennedy, and presenter and fitness professional AJ Odudu. Watch the video to find out what gives them that summery feeling, and be sure to stick around to see Darren viciously attacked by a seagull. We're in Britain, after all.

