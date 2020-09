Orgasms seem mystical, but you can just think of them as a "peak sexual experience," Marin says. To get even more basic, orgasms are simply a "reflex in the body," or side effect of great pleasure, says Shannon Chavez , PsyD, a clinical sex therapist. That means it's helpful to not get hung up on whether or not you're going to have an orgasm, and instead really savour and enjoy all the other pleasurable aspects of sex, she says. "If you are focused on arousal, you can explore different sensations and practice stimulating and building up tension and learning to release that tension in the body," she says. And then if you are aroused enough, that could lead to an orgasm, she says.