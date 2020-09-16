11 Tips For Your First Time Having Sex

Find a place where you can be intimate without having to worry about being barged in on or interrupted. If you have roommates or live with family, try to find a time when they're not around. If you can't do it in the comfort of your home, make sure you won't be anywhere that bystanders could see you accidentally, and keep in mind that having sex in public is illegal. Ideally, you'll be somewhere you feel comfortable. I have a friend who had sex for the first time in an old truck with her head consistently banging into the window crank — it made the night memorable, but not in the way she'd hoped.