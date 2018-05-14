12 Queer Women Describe Their First Time Going Down On Someone

If you flipped through the rolodex of oral sex on TV, most of what you'd see is women giving men blow jobs. Or men talking about women giving them blow jobs. We hardly ever see men going down on women (so, it's really exciting when we do), and we basically never see women go down on each other.
That lack of representation that contributes to straight women having way fewer orgasms than men and to a lot of stress for queer women who go into their first time giving oral totally clueless. So it's time to break the silence. Read on for 10 real stories from queer women about their first oral sex experience. (And hear what women really think about during oral sex here).