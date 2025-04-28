Your Horoscope This Week: 27th April To 3rd May

We’re stepping into a new dimension of Taurus Season now, and it feels like looking at the world through a freshly cleaned windowpane. The 27th April Taurus new moon marks a turning point, a quiet invitation to slow down and truly notice what matters. Not in the theoretical sense… it literally wants us to stop and smell the roses. Listen to your favourite album all the way through. Take your shoes oﬀ and walk barefoot in the grass. Cook your food slowly. Make love without watching the clock. Life wants to move through us more sensually, more intentionally. This is a week where every zodiac sign benefits from pacing themselves. What would it look like to choose pleasure as a path to presence?
But don’t be fooled — there’s also a cosmic contradiction to navigate. Venus, the ruler of Taurus, enters fiery Aries on 30th April, just three days after this very Venusian new moon. It’s like lighting a match in a velvet room: thrilling, energising, maybe even a little chaotic. With Mars, the planet of action, now settled in Leo and Neptune currently also in Aries, part of you may feel ready to launch yourself into the spotlight, or initiate a new passion project at lightning speed. But another part — the one still basking in the new moon’s grounded energy — is whispering “not so fast.” This week is about holding space for both: the soft and the bold, the seed and the spark.
Then, as May begins, we get a powerful transit: Uranus in Taurus forms a sextile to the North Node in Pisces. This cosmic collaboration between innovation (Uranus) and destiny (North Node) urges us to imagine a better world, and take steps to co-create it. Expect to feel a collective wave of compassion rise — like even the most detached among us suddenly want to do something about what’s happening globally. Whether that’s speaking up, donating, joining a protest, or making more ethical choices in your daily life, this is the kind of week that turns apathy into action. From the micro to the macro, the shift is real.
And finally, we’re approaching Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius (oﬃcially beginning next week), and its shadow is already creeping in. We’re sensing that deeper personal and collective transformations are underway —especially in areas ruled by technology, society, and our own inner psychology. You may feel subtle tension brewing around your long-term goals or friendships, or get sudden downloads about how you want to show up for your community. Don’t resist these stirrings. This is a sacred pause —a week for grounding and activating, in rhythm with your truth.
Aries Sun & Rising:
This week’s new moon in Taurus activates your sector of stability and self-worth, Aries, and this time it’s less about “securing the bag” and more about slowly, deliberately building your nest egg. Think: long-term investments, sustainable habits, and reconnecting with your value system. You’re seeing money as a reflection of your energetic output — not just a number in the bank. You might be organising your finances, cooking at home more, or even planting literal seeds in a garden. This week is about cultivating roots, not rushing results. And with this lunation arriving just days before a new month, your intentions carry weight. What do you want the next six months of abundance to feel like?
As Venus, the planet of love and money, enters your sign on 30th April, you’ll feel a subtle but powerful boost in confidence and magnetism. You’re coming out of your spiritual cocoon with more clarity and less shame. Venus direct in Aries inspires you to express your desires unapologetically— and to chase them with style.
When Uranus and the North Node align on 1st May, you may feel called to support a humanitarian cause or finally donate to a movement that speaks to your soul. That’s Uranus (in your sector of income) harmonising with the Pisces North Node in your sector of compassion, meaning your wallet and your heart are in sync. As Pluto prepares to retrograde in Aquarius, your friendships and online presence may begin shifting. Have the convos now that future-you will thank you for.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Welcome to your annual Taurus new moon week! Your new moon strikes on the 27th, and it’s like a soft yet stunning mirror is being held up to your spirit. Suddenly, you’re hyper-aware of your patterns — especially the ones you’ve been pretending are fine. But there’s no harsh judgment here. In fact, you’re meeting yourself with so much compassion it might surprise you. You’re starting to own your complexity. You’re less interested in being perfect and more focused on being real. This is the energy that births transformation. You might feel drawn to journaling about your past, sharing your truth more openly, or taking small, steady actions toward becoming the version of you that feels most free. Your life will transform for the better over the course of the next six months, so spend time this week visualising and writing down your most potent intentions.
With Venus, your planetary ruler, sliding into Aries on 30th April in your sector of healing and dreams, you’re still in shadow integration mode despite the sun’s presence in your sign these next three weeks. This isn’t about suppressing your messiness; it’s about softening into it. Expect waves of inspiration (and maybe nostalgia) to hit you in unpredictable ways. On May 1st, when Uranus in your sign harmonises with the North Node in Pisces, something or someone could unexpectedly show up and shift your trajectory. An email, a DM, a spontaneous invite — say yes if it aligns. As Pluto prepares to retrograde in Aquarius in your sector of career and legacy, you’re already sensing that something’s changing. Let your inner compass be louder than the noise.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the Taurus new moon on 27th April activates your sector of closure, dreams, and the unseen. You’re entering a subtle but powerful cycle of spiritual recalibration, and this week you’ll feel more attuned to your inner world than the outer one. Your dreams may be vivid. Your energy levels might fluctuate. And your desire to unplug from the constant stimulation of your feeds? It’s not a glitch — it’s divine timing. This is the part of the story where you step back, not to disappear, but to reconnect with your magic. So sleep in, meditate, take long walks with no destination. You’re clearing mental space for a rebirth next month.
On 30th April Venus enters Aries and revives your sector of friendships and long-term vision. After a few weeks of feeling more emotionally porous, you’re now ready to re- engage socially — but on your terms. Think intimate hangs over big events, and meaningful voice notes over group chats. When Uranus in Taurus sextiles the North Node in Pisces in your career sector on 1st May, you could receive an unexpected opportunity that aﬃrms your path, even if it’s still forming. Keep your antennae up for divine synchronicities. And as Pluto’s retrograde shadow in Aquarius creeps in, you’re starting to reexamine what you believe in, what truth means to you, and what kind of mark you want to leave on the world.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
As the week begins, the Taurus new moon is refreshing your sector of community and collective vision, and you’re starting to feel what it’s like to belong without shrinking yourself. This week reminds you that you’re not here to do it all alone, Cancer. Whether you’re being drawn to reconnect with a long-lost friend or start a group chat with folks who just get it, this lunation is amplifying your desire for emotionally fulfilling connection. You might even surprise yourself by being more visible online or deciding to share something close to your heart. It’s not about likes — it’s about alignment.
As Venus moves into Aries on 30th April, your sector of career and recognition lights up, and you may feel like the universe is subtly placing a spotlight on you. But with Neptune also in Aries, you’re learning to tell the diﬀerence between ego-driven ambition and soulful success. Meanwhile, the Uranus–North Node sextile is activating your community and philosophy sectors. You might be pulled to speak out about something political or social that hits close to home, or to support a movement that reflects your values. And with Pluto preparing to retrograde in your intimacy sector, you’re starting to realise how much emotional energy you pour into others — and how it’s time to redirect some of that magic back to yourself.
Leo Sun & Rising:
The Taurus new moon is illuminating your sector of career and public image, Leo, and suddenly you’re craving more meaning in the way you show up in the world. You’re not trying to just clock in and clock out anymore. You want to make moves that align with your purpose and nourish your spirit. This week is ideal for resetting your goals and reconnecting with the why behind your ambitions. Maybe it’s launching something you’ve been sitting on, or admitting that you’re ready to change directions. Either way, your values are calling the shots now, not your resume.
With Venus entering your fellow fire sign of Aries on 30th April, your sense of adventure returns in a bold, flirtatious way. Your sector of expansion and risk is lit, and you may feel pulled toward new teachings, road trips, or spontaneous opportunities to speak your truth. Uranus and the North Node align in your sector of career and shared wisdom, which could open unexpected doors — like a conversation that leads to a mentorship, or a project that reaches global audiences. As Pluto retrograde approaches in your relationship sector, you’re sensing that some partnerships are evolving. Trust what’s shifting. Let your boundaries grow with you.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
How does it feel to leap out of your comfort zone, Virgo? The week begins with the Taurus new moon on 27th April, landing in your sector of expansion, belief systems, and learning. This is your invitation to stop clinging to the map and start following the pull of your intuition. You might feel called to study something new, travel somewhere unexpected, or say “yes” to a perspective shift that used to terrify you. The path ahead may not be fully laid out — and that’s the point. You’re planting seeds now for a six-month journey of mental, spiritual, and creative expansion. Dream beyond your current reality.
Then comes 30th April, when Venus enters Aries and activates your sector of transformation and intimacy. Suddenly, your desires are louder, your curiosity sharper, and your passion deeper. This is a good time to be honest about what turns you on — and what you’re done entertaining. As 1st May arrives, Uranus in Taurus forms a sextile to the North Node in Pisces, harmonising your spiritual growth with your relationship sector. This could lead to unexpected conversations that shift how you relate to others and yourself. And as we approach Pluto retrograde on 4th May, you’re starting to realise that your routines and work habits are evolving. Something in you is asking for more soul, less autopilot. Listen.
Libra Sun & Rising:
What if surrendering is the most powerful move you could make, Libra? The Taurus new moon on 27th April lands in your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional transformation. It’s giving “release and rebirth” energy, but in a soft, grounded way. You might find yourself reevaluating who and what you pour your energy into. Are the exchanges in your life reciprocal? This new moon is your chance to set boundaries from a place of self-love, not self-protection. You’re also learning that real closeness doesn’t require you to abandon yourself — it asks you to root deeper in your truth.
Then on 30th April, Venus, your ruling planet, enters fiery Aries and ignites your relationship sector. Let’s just say: things could get flirty fast. But this transit also brings a bold honesty to your connections. You’re more inclined to say what you really feel — and expect others to do the same. On 1st May, Uranus sextiles the North Node, activating your emotional healing and day-to-day reality. Something as small as changing your schedule or saying “no” to a pattern can have a ripple eﬀect. And as Pluto retrograde in Aquarius approaches on 4th May, your inner artist, romantic, or inner child might be stirring. Get curious about what wants to be reborn through play.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Can you let yourself be seen without the armour, Scorpio? The Taurus new moon on 27th April activates your sector of relationships and one-on-one dynamics, and you’re feeling ready — for more connection, more honesty, more realness. This lunation oﬀers you a chance to set new intentions around how you show up in love, business, and friendship. If you’ve been afraid to let someone in (or let someone go), this is the week to face that fear gently and intentionally. You’re not who you were six months ago. And neither are your standards.
By 30th April, Venus enters Aries and activates your sector of service and routine, making your daily life feel more charged with creative energy and motivation. You’re more likely to move with purpose and clarity, especially if you’re aligning your actions with your heart. You’ll feel bolder and more energised during this transit, but also make sure you’re reacting from a heart-centred place rather than leading with your pride.
The 1st May sextile between Uranus in Taurus and the Pisces North Node helps clear out any stagnant energy in your relationships, potentially bringing an unexpected conversation or reconnection that reminds you what healthy collaboration feels like. As Pluto prepares to retrograde in Aquarius on 4th May, you may feel subtle pressure to redefine your relationship with “home” — not just your physical space, but your emotional foundation. Let what’s outdated fall away.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
What if slowing down actually moves you further, Sagittarius? The Taurus new moon on 27th April activates your sector of routine, healing, and wellness, and it’s asking you to recalibrate. You’ve been operating on high-speed lately — maybe even autopilot — and this lunation invites you to reimagine how your day-to-day supports your long-term peace. This week is ideal for revamping your habits, recommitting to rituals, or making your to-do list more soul-aligned. Slowing down doesn’t mean falling behind… it means honouring your body and time as sacred.
Venus enters Aries on 30th April, igniting your sector of pleasure and creativity. This is sexy, spontaneous energy, and it’s giving you permission to follow your joy. Whether it’s dating, dancing, or diving into a passion project, let yourself have fun. Then on 1st May, the Uranus–North Node sextile opens the portal between your wellness sector and your expression sector — aka, taking care of yourself helps you show up more boldly in the world. This could also be the week you start advocating for something that matters to you publicly. As Pluto retrograde in Aquarius approaches on 4th May, your mindset begins to shift. Pay attention to how you speak to yourself— your thoughts shape your reality.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
What would it feel like to live with more softness, Capricorn? The Taurus new moon on 27th April lights up your sector of romance, creativity, and pleasure. This is your permission to pour more of your energy into the things that make life feel beautiful. Whether it’s getting back into a hobby, spending more time with kids or loved ones, or just letting yourself be adored, this week is about choosing joy. Your inner child is ready to come out and play — but only if you allow it. This is your invitation to open up to life’s unexpected pleasures and bask in daily synchronicities.
By 30th April, Venus in Aries awakens your sector of home and family, and you might feel a shift in your emotional landscape. You’re more protective of your space, more intentional about who you allow into your sanctuary. On 1st May, Uranus in Taurus sextiles the North Node in Pisces, activating your creativity and communication. Maybe you write something that resonates deeply, or have a heart-to-heart that unlocks a new possibility. As Pluto retrograde approaches on 4th May, you’re reevaluating how you relate to material security and self-worth. Let yourself question old programming. Just because something’s been your truth doesn’t mean it still serves you.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
What are you building that will truly last, Aquarius? The Taurus new moon on 27th April roots into your sector of home, family, and emotional foundations. You might feel an urge to clean, nest, or reimagine the space you live in. But this isn’t just spring cleaning — it’s soul-level clearing. You’re releasing emotional baggage and making space for a softer, slower version of you to emerge. This is a beautiful week to set intentions around what stability and belonging actually mean to you, and how you want to embody those energies going forward.
On 30th April, Venus shifts into Aries and lights up your communication sector, bringing more fire and flair to your words. Your voice becomes a magnet — so be intentional with what you say and how you say it. The 1st May sextile between Uranus and the North Node bridges your home life and your income or values sector. Maybe a family connection or living shift unlocks a money breakthrough. Maybe you decide to use your voice for something political or community-based that aligns with your values. As Pluto prepares to retrograde in your sign on 4th May, you’ll begin feeling a deep inner evolution. Your identity is changing. Let yourself be transformed.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Are you ready to say what’s really on your heart, Pisces? The Taurus new moon on 27th April energises your sector of communication, self-expression, and curiosity. This is the week to write the thing, say the thing, or share the idea you’ve been holding back. You’re starting to find more confidence in your voice — and more clarity around what messages you want to put out into the world. You might even find healing in small talk or beauty in the details of everyday conversations. This lunation brings a gentle but powerful shift in how you connect.
Then on 30th April, Venus leaves your sign after an extended stay (due to that infamous retrograde, whew) and enters Aries, activating your sector of income and self-worth. You’re learning to see your value more clearly and to ask for what you deserve without guilt. Whether it’s raising your rates, applying for a grant, or simply aﬃrming your abundance, you’re moving with less doubt.
On 1st May, Uranus in Taurus harmonises with the North Node in your sign, creating a potent moment of intuitive downloads and magnetic breakthroughs. Say yes to unexpected insights or collaborations — they’re fated. And as Pluto retrograde in Aquarius approaches on 4th May, your inner world is ready to go through a deep spiritual upgrade. Let the quiet guide you this weekend. Something sacred is taking shape, and you’re hearing and seeing yourself more clearly than ever.
