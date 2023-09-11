Your Horoscope This Week: September 10 to 16, 2023

Once the Virgo New Moon strikes on the 14th, you’re likely to feel more social and intentional about who you spend your time with and why. The key is to not let your hermit-like tendencies take over — with your ruler Mars currently in Libra, you’d benefit from finding a balance between staying in and going out. You never know what opportunities are just around the corner, but they can’t find you if you always remain in your comfort zone. Use the new moon magic, combined with Mercury’s shift direct in Virgo on the 15th to challenge yourself to consistently put yourself out there, with discernment of course. It’ll pay off formidably, especially within the next six months.

