Your Horoscope This Week: September 10 to 16, 2023

Life starts to lighten up for us this week as Mercury, the Planet of Communication, ends its three-week retrograde in Virgo on the 15th. The days preceding its shift direct may have us feeling scatterbrained, but we can trust that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re making our way closer to it day by day.
The week begins with the dark-of-the-moon period in Leo, which is the period before a new moon where we might find ourselves overwhelmed with shadow emotions and thoughts. You may feel like staying in your own cocoon during the first three days of the week, and this may actually be a good idea because it’ll allow you to acknowledge repressed feelings and find healthy outlets for them rather than projecting them onto others.
But by the 14th, the Virgo New Moon infuses simpler, more grounding energy into the cosmos. The next six months are an invitation to streamline our priorities and get clear about what matters most to us and why. Breaking down your Q4 goals in a step-by-step manner will be greatly beneficial to you once this new moon strikes, especially starting the 15th once Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo, the sign that it rules. The more specific you are about what you want to bring forth in your life, the better. But it’s advised to keep your manifestation list short and sweet, so as to better focus on the most important dreams without feeling overwhelmed by the infinite possibilities.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week’s Virgo New Moon strikes on the 14th, inspiring you to restart a fitness journey if you had previously taken a break. Just make sure to pace yourself in the process, and if you can, find an accountability buddy to workout or eat clean with you as Mars’ presence in Libra is influencing your partnership sector and helping you be more open to collaborating with peers who have your best interests at heart, and vice versa.
With Mercury Retrograde ending this week, also in your sector of health and wellness, you’re in for a reawakening when it comes to your own superhero abilities. If you were previously second guessing yourself or playing it safe at work, you’re likely to feel more driven and productive in the coming weeks — but make sure to not put too much on your plate at once, because we still have seven celestial bodies which are retrograde at the same time, including Chiron, the asteroid of inner wounds, which is in your sign until 2026. Get clear on the one to two tasks you want to pour your energy into, and thrive.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week’s Virgo New Moon is everything you’ve been waiting and ready for. Your sector of fate, true love, and creativity is activated by this lunation, giving you the impression that you’re completely reborn. Take your time when envisioning what your rebirth looks and feels like, Taurus, as Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is currently retrograde in your sign until the end of the year, asking you to pace yourself even if you feel supercharged.
One day later, Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo in that same sector of your chart. Someone from your past may hit you up this week, out of the blue, asking you to reconnect or to accept their apology. Alternatively, you may be the one who feels an intuitive need to reach out to someone you care for and clear the air. Keep in mind that there’s still a two-week post-shadow period to Mercury Retrograde, so it may not be until month’s end that you have clarity about your sentiments. But you do have the green light to keep your heart chakra open and let love in — that’s always a good idea.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, if you’ve felt a bit disoriented when it comes to your family life and domestic sector, expect to gain some clarity this week thanks to the Virgo New Moon striking on the 14th. This is an ideal new moon for visualizing what your ideal home and family feels like, and taking the necessary steps to bring that vision to life. There’s no need to rush this process though, as we’re still at the peak of retrograde season, with more than six celestial bodies still retrograde right now. Taking the slow and steady path to manifesting your dream domestic life is recommended. Make sure to keep all the parties involved in the loop, as this will aid your manifestation process.
Your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde on the 15th, in the sign of Virgo. There will still be a two-week post-shadow period to navigate, but prepare to feel greater ease when it comes to being in touch with your values and priorities these next few months. You’re likely to feel more harmonious energy thanks to Mars being in Libra and Venus now being direct in Leo. This is a great week for saying yes to social interactions and meeting new people.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the days prior to the Virgo New Moon may feel quite intense to navigate, because the dark-of-the-moon period tends to bring up subconscious fears and insecurities for you to acknowledge and address. Be kind to yourself as the week begins, knowing that this too shall pass. Once the Virgo New Moon strikes on the 14th in your communication sector, you’ll feel like a brand new being, and your imagination will run wild, albeit in a somewhat structured way.
The next day, Mercury Retrograde ends in Virgo, helping you better understand your own thoughts, as well as those of others. If you’ve been in hermit mode for most of this retrograde, you’ll slowly but surely begin to re-emerge. Say yes to social invites or creative opportunities you receive in the second half of the week. With Mars currently in Libra and Venus now direct in Leo, your flirtatious and fun side will take the lead and it’ll feel refreshing for you to let your hair down and enjoy the present moment, surrounded by those you love and care for.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that Venus is picking up speed in its direct motion in your sign, you’re likely to notice your own motivation for life also picking up speed this week. This is accentuated by the Virgo New Moon which strikes on the 14th and activates your money sector. Use this new moon to set clear intentions about the wealth you want to bring into your life these next six months — make sure it’s based on your values and not just about keeping up with the Joneses. And also remember that wealth isn’t strictly financial, so be imaginative about defining what success and prosperity looks and feels like, specifically to you.
Then on the 15th, Mercury’s shift direct in your money sector further increases your self confidence, although it may not be until the Aries full moon at the end of the month that you feel like you’ve found your spark again. This is a great week to speak with a financial advisor, create your budget for Q4, and write affirmations to your higher self. You’re just a few manifestations away from your dream life — so act like it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you’ve made it to one of the most empowering weeks of the year for you — your annual new moon takes place this week! However, as the week begins, the dark-of-the moon in Leo could lead to you second guessing yourself or being too harsh on yourself or others. You may have recently made a mistake that you’ve been beating yourself up about, but what’s the point in living in the past? Focus on what you’ve learned from this experience.
Fortunately, the Virgo new moon takes place on the 14th and immediately lifts your spirits, reminding you of the cyclical and mutable nature of life. What is it that you’ve been wanting to bring forth in your life this year? This is officially shoot your shot season — the more specific you are about your desires during this new moon phase, the more likely they are to manifest within the next six months. Have fun setting your new moon intentions, knowing that you’re currently the cosmic favorite.
But wait — there’s more! On the 15th, one day after your annual new moon, Mercury, your planetary ruler, shifts direct in your sign after a three-week retrograde. If you’ve felt severely misunderstood lately, or if your words and actions have been misconstrued, Mercury being direct in your sign will feel like a breath of fresh air. Things are turning in your favor, and you’ll most likely end this week feeling relieved and hopeful for what’s to come.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, with Mars, the Planet of Action, now settled in your sign, you’ve been getting a sneak peek of what Libra season has in store for you. But, as the week begins, the dark of-the-moon in Leo could temporarily dampen your parade by bringing up insecurities you have when it comes to your friendships and social networks. You’re still deciding who to trust and open up to, especially if you previously were way too trusting or generous with your time, money, and resources. Venus’ retrograde through Leo opened your eyes and showed you the importance of setting firm yet loving boundaries to protect your energy.
This week’s Virgo New Moon activates your spirituality sector and encourages you to also set loving boundaries with your own self regarding how much you do in general. Mars’ presence in your sign may have led to you taking on too much at once, so this new moon is an invitation to do less, not more. Even if all you do this week is sleep or meditate, you will have succeeded. By the end of the week, Mercury will be direct in your spirituality sector, helping you treat yourself and others with greater compassion.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week’s energy feels like a cosmic hug from the Universe, especially once the New Moon in Virgo takes place on the 14th in your sector of friendship, technology, and social networks. But before we get to that new moon, the dark-of-the-moon period occurs in Leo as the week begins, and this could bring up limiting beliefs regarding your career path. Keep in mind that even though Venus is now direct in Leo (activating your reputation sector), we’re still in the post-shadow period, so lingering doubts about what you’re “supposed” to be doing with your life may still be emerging in your subconscious mind. Be aware of these thoughts without being dominated by them.
Once the Virgo New Moon strikes on the 14th, you’re likely to feel more social and intentional about who you spend your time with and why. The key is to not let your hermit-like tendencies take over — with your ruler Mars currently in Libra, you’d benefit from finding a balance between staying in and going out. You never know what opportunities are just around the corner, but they can’t find you if you always remain in your comfort zone. Use the new moon magic, combined with Mercury’s shift direct in Virgo on the 15th to challenge yourself to consistently put yourself out there, with discernment of course. It’ll pay off formidably, especially within the next six months.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, you may find yourself in a conundrum as the week begins, because the dark of-the-moon in Leo can lead to you wanting to be everywhere at once — everywhere other than where you are now. Practicing presence will feel challenging to you since your sector of expansion and long journeys will be stimulated by the Leo energy, making you feel like there’s so much you have to experience and explore. But remember that your planetary ruler Jupiter is still retrograde until the end of the year, so much of your exploration may happen internally, and it’s important for you to accept this mission and not view it as a burden.
Fortunately, the Virgo New Moon takes place on the 15th, bringing much-needed discipline and structure to your career sector these next six months. One day later, Mercury shifts direct in Virgo, also helping boost your levels of clarity regarding what you’re here to do and why you want to do it. You won’t necessarily have all the answers this week, but you should take time to set new moon intentions that help you pave a path forward — one that feels easy, sustainable, and simple.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the week begins you may be feeling anxious about your wealth-building journey. Having so many planets retrograde, including your ruler Saturn, may have slowed down your revenue stream these past few weeks or months — but this is temporary. Still, the dark-of-the-moon in Leo could dramatize your fears and cause you to want to bury your head in the sand.
Fortunately, the Virgo new moon comes to the rescue on the 14th, reminding you that it’s best to focus on what’s within your control rather than letting your anxieties overwhelm you. You can control how well you take care of your body, how kind and respectful you are to others, and how honest you are with your own self. This Virgo new moon asks you to admit to moments when you’re doing way too much. What are you trying to prove, exactly? And why?
This is a harmonious new moon in your sector of expansion and long journeys, which means that you may have to journey within yourself to let go of the pressure you subconsciously may have placed on yourself all year long, and most likely your entire life. This process of release won’t happen overnight, but this new moon week, combined with Mercury’s shift direct in Virgo on the 15th, will certainly point you in the right direction.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Uranus’ recent retrograde through Taurus may be throwing you for a loop, but it’s also helping you revolutionize several aspects of your life, by reminding you of what’s essential. If, for example, you’ve allowed your career goals or desires for success to take precedence in your life, retrograde season, combined with this week’s Virgo new moon in your sector of depth and merging, may gently nudge you in a different, more wholesome direction.
Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo one day after the new moon, on the 15th. While we won’t immediately be out of the woodwork due to a two-week post-shadow period, you’re likely to feel like life’s becoming lighter and the pressures you had placed on yourself are starting to wane. If you can, try to spend the second half of the week doing as little as possible. Just lay down and watch the clouds pass you by. Take deep breaths while grounding yourself in the earth. Remember that being alive is a brilliant manifestation in itself, so there’s no need to overexert yourself right now. Simply be.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Virgo season keeps getting more interesting day by day, and this week’s Virgo New Moon kicks things up a notch, particularly when it comes to your intimate relationships and partnerships. With Saturn, the Planet of Challenge, currently retrograde in your sign, you’ve been learning and remembering key lessons about what does or doesn’t work in your unions, and the Virgo New Moon provides you with the opportunity to start fresh and set clear intentions for yourself and others regarding what you want to attract and sustain in your life.
On the 15th, Mercury ends its three-week retrograde in Virgo, further encouraging you to look in the mirror and admit when you’re the one who has to change, rather than pointing fingers. Fortunately, Mars’ presence in Libra helps soften your approach to healing, allowing you to humanize yourself rather than being your toughest critic. Spend the second half of the week journaling to yourself or leaving yourself reflective voice notes. This will help you track your spiritual progress as a friend, lover, coworker, and family member. You’re maturing day by day, and by the end of this week you’re likely to feel like your relationships are on much more solid footing.