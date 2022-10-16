The week ahead brings necessary change — particularly to our love lives. The week kicks off with a lovely aspect between the Libra sun and Mars in Gemini on 17th October, which gives us the push to discuss the ways in which we are moving our lives forward. Passions heighten on 18th October when Venus in Libra meets Mars. The sun and Pluto in Capricorn square off on 19th October, giving us strength and exuberance. The following day, Pluto adds sizzle to Venus, urging us to express our desires. The Venus Star Point, which is the nine-month meetup of the sun and Venus, occurs on 22nd October. This marks a major turning point in matters of the heart. Later in the day, Saturn retrograde and Mercury link up, lending dynamism to our words — even if they are limited.
Horoscope
Your Horoscope This Week: 16th October to 22nd October, 2022