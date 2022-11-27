Your Horoscope This Week: 27th November To 3rd December, 2022

The week ahead is going to be emotionally intense.
Mars retrograde in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius harmonise on 28th November, creating a dominant atmosphere in relationships that urges people to take control of matters and each other. Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde while aspecting Saturn on 29th November, which can lead to tremendous fights. So take care to step back from having to win the battle in order to prevent fallout.
Mercury squares Neptune retrograde in Pisces on 1st December, mending the dramatic situations from 29th November. The same day, Venus opposes Mars retrograde and connects with Saturn, offering a fresh start within partnerships.
Neptune turns direct on 3rd December in Pisces, ending the backwards journey that began on 28th June. Now that we’ve woken up from the dream and seen the truth, it’s time to proceed with open eyes and hearts.
The only way through this week is to be honest with yourself. Think about what you want. After all, it’s your life — you get to decide how to move forward.