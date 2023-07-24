Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd July to 29th July, 2023

Welcome to Leo season, cosmic beings! This is a special version of Leo season because Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will be retrograde all season long. Having the Sun, Mercury, and Venus all in Leo right now makes us more prone to seeking attention, but the way we go about it could feel be a bit awkward since Mars, the planet of action, is currently in the introverted sign of Virgo.
This week we’re experiencing planetary squares (astrological friction) between Pluto, the planet of transformation, which is currently retrograde in Capricorn, and the North Node, symbol of our karmic destiny, which recently entered Aries. We may feel tension between what we tell ourselves we “have” to do and what our inner child actually wants to be doing.
Chiron, the asteroid that symbolises our inner wounds, begins its retrograde in Aries this week, and then on the 28th July, Mercury, planet of communication, joins Mars and enters Virgo. If you find yourself vacillating between the desire to stay still (due to the Earth energy in the cosmos), and the desire to take action (due to the Fire energy in the cosmos), it’s best to accept both desires rather than having an internal tug-of-war. Yes, there’s value in meditating, but liberating power can also be found in turning up!
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
How are you feeling now that the North Node has entered your sign, Aries? Chiron’s upcoming retrograde (which begins 23rd July at 8:42 a.m. EST) will help deepen your sensitivity to life, allowing you to better understand your own nature. This is an ideal week for being honest with yourself about the direction you want to take your life this next year. The Cancer new moon energy is still going strong, so if you haven’t yet set your new moon intentions, take time to do so this week.
With Venus now retrograde in your sector of pleasure, true love, and creativity, you may feel a bit underwhelmed by the options (or lack thereof) in your dating life. If you’re already boo’d up, you and your partner(s) might hit a rough patch this week. Instead of blowing it all out of proportion (due to several planetary squares between Pluto and the North Node in your sign occurring this week), use Mercury’s entrance into Virgo to incorporate more of a mindfulness and meditation routine into your life. Breathe through the angst and find ways to ground yourself amidst uncertainty.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Congratulations, Taurus — you’ve made it through the North Node’s transit through your sign. Now that the North Node is spending its first full week in Aries, you’ll be in more of a cocoon mood, because this transit is activating your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure for the next year and a half.
On top of this, Venus, your planetary ruler, is spending its first week of retrograde in Leo, and Leo energy tends to square off (cause astrological friction) with your Taurus nature. During this retrograde people will have to respect your need for alone time, and you’ll have to find ways to respectfully set those boundaries without expecting them to be mind-readers.
Once Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Virgo on the 28th, you’ll notice yourself mellowing out considerably, and this can help soften your approach to communication and connection. Your sense of discernment and your selective nature increases with this transit though, so if anyone’s been wasting your time they may be cut off from your life by the end of the week. But keep in mind that since Venus is retrograde, some of these cutoffs may be temporary, and not permanent. They’re likely to circle back into your life once Venus is direct again in September.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, now that it’s Leo season, your sector of communication and creativity is activated. Venus’ retrograde in Leo is encouraging you to look at past passion projects or creative endeavours that you may have started but left on the back burner. Now’s the time to pick those back up again, because you’ll feel inspired and motivated. Mars’ presence in Virgo does want you to pace yourself though, so choose two projects to focus on rather than a multitude of them.
Meanwhile, you’re adjusting to the North Node’s presence in Aries, which is activating your sector of friendship and social networks. This week is ideal for revamping your social media presence and cleaning up your friend list. Make sure that the content you regularly consume is aligned with the vibrations you want your subconscious mind to be digesting. If not, then it may be time to go on an unfollowing spree and instead follow people and accounts that help you step into the energy of the 2.0 version of yourself — or better.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week you’ll continue to feel the effects of the empowering Cancer new moon that struck last week. If you haven’t yet set your new moon intentions, take time to do so in the first half of the week. Although Venus is retrograde in Leo in your sector of money and self-esteem, you can still manifest abundance in your life if you expand your views on what abundance is. Express gratitude for each breath you take, each blessing you have, and each day you wake up — this expression of gratitude will magnetise more prosperity into your life this week and beyond.
With Chiron retrograde beginning in Aries on the 23rd, followed by Mercury entering Virgo on the 28th, you may be hit with waves of nostalgia as you reflect on people and circumstances from your past that have left you feeling destabilised. Instead of bottling up your emotions within you, you’d benefit from having a journaling or therapy session, and finding healing and therapeutic ways to validate what you’re feeling. No matter what others stereotype you as, you’re not “too sensitive”, Cancer. You just have a deeper capacity to feel than most humans, and that can scare them. Feel deeply anyway.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that Venus is spending its first week retrograde in your sign, you may be in the process of rediscovering yourself and re-evaluating your needs. You may also feel surprised at your heightened sensitivity during this transit — you may feel like you could cry at the bat of an eye. Don’t run from the emotional waves that exist within you — get curious about them. They will help you deepen your connection with yourself, and that’s the ultimate mission of Venus’ retrograde.
Meanwhile, Mercury, the planet of communication, leaves your sign on the 28th and enters Virgo for the next two weeks. This shifts your attention to money matters, as well as your self-esteem. This is an ideal week to review your finances, speak with a financial advisor, deepen your knowledge of investing, and create a game plan to pay off any loans or debt that you may have accrued. The work and investments you put in now will pay off formidably once Venus is direct in your sign in early September.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, now that it’s Leo season you’re in a hibernation season of sorts, as your sector of spirituality and closure is activated by the Sun, Mercury, and Venus all currently in Leo. Venus is also retrograde in Leo, which means you’re recognising ways where you’ve allowed your workaholic tendencies to get the best of you, potentially even putting love or your social life on the burner in favour of productivity or perceived opportunities. But this week you’re likely to get a wakeup call that reminds you that moderation is key — what’s the point of chasing success if you have no one to celebrate it with?
Once your planetary ruler Mercury enters your sign on the 28th, life starts to mellow out a bit for you because you’ll be thinking and feeling more like yourself. Your secret or not-so-secret admirers may also emerge from the woodworks during this transit, but your expectations may not necessarily be met due to Venus’ retrograde. It’s best to take the slow and steady pace when communicating and socialising with people this retrograde season. It’s more of a “me” season for you anyway.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, how are you feeling now that Venus, your planetary ruler, is retrograde in the sign of Leo? This retrograde lasts until the 3rd September, and it’s taking place in your sector of communication and creativity. You may not feel as motivated to create brand new works of art, or even meet new people during this retrograde. You’re instead in a period of assessing what you’ve previously put out into the world. If you’re planning a re-launch of a product or service, though, Venus’ retrograde is likely to work in your favour, as your ability to re-strategise and improve your skills from last time increases.
Once Mercury enters Virgo on the 28th July, your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure is activated for the next two weeks, further intensifying your homebody or introspective tendencies. People may hit you with the “you’ve changed” phrase, but don’t be fazed by their judgments — change is a natural part of life, and this period of transmutation that you’re going through will help you step into a more mature and evolved version of yourself.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, how are you feeling now that the South Node has left your sign? This week is likely to have a lighter feel to it, even if Venus is now in its six-week retrograde through Leo in your sector of career and reputation. The lightness comes from you deciding to do less, not more. Look at what your professional priorities are for the rest of July. You can either decide to nip procrastination in the bud as the week begins and tackle tasks ahead of time, or you can simply decide to simplify your to-do list through delegating or eliminating tasks altogether. Not everything you once viewed as a priority is actually essential.
It’ll feel easier for you to fine-tune your objectives for the rest of this month and the month ahead once Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Virgo on the 28th July. Virgo energy harmonises with your Scorpio nature and helps you slow down enough to acknowledge the journey you’re on. It can also make you more self-critical, as well as critical of others, so if you notice those tendencies emerging it’s best to stop yourself before you wreck yourself. Learning to release your perfectionism is a key theme for this week, Scorpio.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, now that the North Node, symbol of our higher destiny, is in your fellow Fire sign of Aries for the next year and a half, you may feel like the Universe has lit a fire under your ass. But keep in mind that Venus is now retrograde in Leo, which is also a fellow Fire sign, and this could give you the opposite effect — another part of you may feel like you have to drastically slow your roll, particularly in your social dynamics, to better understand who you are and what you desire.
This week, you’d benefit from cultivating the art of harmony and equilibrium in your personal and professional life. With your ruler Jupiter currently in Taurus, taking things slow and steady may feel uncomfortable, but it’s more sustainable for you down the line. Mercury enters Virgo on the 28th, further testing your patience and asking you to create greater structure and responsibility in your life. Just know that just because your life has more structure doesn’t mean it’ll have less meaning or spontaneity. It just means you’ll feel more grounded in what you do and why you’re doing it.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the week begins you’re likely to be feeling a blend of excitement and caution. The energy of Leo season is literally giving you life, as Leo is ruled by the Sun. Spending time in the Sun will help boost your confidence, but since Venus is also retrograde in Leo you’re being asked to not only hype yourself up, but tune into the needs of those around you — they may be seeking your love and attention, but you may have been too much in your own world to notice.
This week you’ll feel a bit all over the place emotionally-speaking, as Pluto, the planet of transformation (which is currently retrograde in your sign) squares off with the North Node in Aries. This destabilising transit can lead to you taking on way more than you can chew, and feeling overwhelmed as a result. Once Mercury, the planet of communication, leaves Leo and enters your fellow Earth sign of Virgo on the 28th, you’ll be welcoming more grounded energy as the month of July comes to a close.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, now that it’s Leo season your sector of relationships and marriage is activated, and having the Sun, Mercury, and Venus all in this area of your chart is making you more passionate, magnetic, and romantic than usual. The one caveat? Venus is spending its first week of retrograde in Leo, which means that people may not take you seriously when you do make romantic advancements, or your intentions could be misconstrued. The key is to get very clear with yourself about what your wants and desires are before communicating them with others.
With Mercury, the planet of communication, entering Virgo on the 28th, you may initially feel unmotivated professionally or creatively-speaking, because Virgo energy tends to lead to you hyper focusing on what you bring to life rather than letting it flow organically. With all this retrograde energy in the air, this may not be the time to push yourself to create something new, Aquarius. Instead, admire all that you’ve already birthed, or make adjustments or improvements on past projects. You don’t always have to be going, going, going. This week simply being right here, right now is what the doctor ordered.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, now that it’s Leo season, your sector of well-being, service, routine, and work is activated. You may start off the week feeling like there’s so much to do and accomplish, but keep in mind that Venus, the planet of social interactions, is spending its first week retrograde in Leo, meaning that it might not be as easy for you to connect with others on a professional or social level. You may want to wait until Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your opposite sign of Virgo on July 28th before initiating anything major. Spend the days before that in reflection and relaxation mode.
The North Node, symbol of our higher destiny, is now in Aries for the next year and a half, activating your sector of abundance and self-esteem. With Chiron, the asteroid of inner wounds, beginning its retrograde in Aries as the week begins, you may feel an internal conflict between your desire to cultivate an abundance mindset, and your need to heal from recurring past traumas that may be keeping you in a scarcity-based mindset. The key is to be kind to yourself throughout this process, Pisces. You’re a work in progress, but you can also view yourself and your life as a masterpiece, simultaneously.