Mars In Virgo Is An Invitation To Explore Your Freaky Side

Conversely, Mars in Virgo has a dark side, too. The desire to be perfect at all times (which, as you’ll come to learn, is an impossible standard because no one is perfect) can take an emotional, physical and mental toll — as can the need to be of service and help to others at all times. Truthfully, one should always put themselves first, even if it seems selfish — the reason being that you cannot help people if your cup is empty. Give yourself more TLC and kindness during this transit in an effort to restore your peace of mind. Being of service to others is amazing but you cannot do it properly if you do not take care of yourself first. Therefore, you should be more assertive and confident . Don’t let anyone step all over you. Learning to love your flaws and every part of yourself is essential during this transit.