Your Horoscope This Week: January 7 to 13

Aries Sun & Rising:
Juno, the asteroid of soul bonds, begins its retrograde in Virgo on the 12th, in your sectorof health and wellness. More than ever you’re seeking the type of romantic partner(s)who cares for your physical health, and for their own. Juno’s retrograde may have youconsidering distancing yourself or breaking up with people who haven’t been doing thework to stay healthy, or who are weighing you down psychology.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Juno’s shift retrograde in Virgo on the 12th activates your sector of communication,allowing you to process unhealed wounds from past relationships. Now is the time toaddress these, either by yourself, with a therapist, or with your partner(s) if you feelemotionally safe with them. But do not ruminate on the past, Cancer... Be here now.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Libra Sun & Rising:
With Juno beginning its retrograde in your sector of spirituality on the 12th, you’ll be morein tune with your inner voice this weekend, but it could also have you feeling nostalgicand moody. This retrograde is asking you to question what partnership and commitmentreally means to you, and if you have an escapist or avoidant partnership style, you maywant to intentionally put in the work to address and heal such patterns.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Keep in mind that Pluto has just two weeks left in your sign before re-entering Aquariusfor an eight-month stretch. This may lead to you feeling like you’re experiencing asignificant shift in your consciousness, and that your perspective on life, and on yourself, is rapidly changing. Be kind to yourself during this period of transition, Capricorn, and don’t be afraid to set protective boundaries if people request too much of your energy.