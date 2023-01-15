Your Horoscope This Week: 15th to 21st January, 2023

The week ahead brings a wave of growth our way. The sun and Pluto connect on 18th January in Capricorn, right after Mercury turns direct in Capricorn.
This energy can create havoc in the cosmos, as Pluto wants to transform and evolve relationships and situations swiftly.
Being that Mercury completes its retrograde less than an hour before this planetary aspect occurs, there will be an extreme amount of frenetic energy in the air as we embrace change.
Then, 20th January brings the onset of Aquarius season, offering us a chance to lean into our unique attributes. The new moon in Aquarius on 21st January allows us to start fresh and embrace novel ideas that will augment our lives for the better in the future.