Your Horoscope This Week: December 10 to 16

This week’s Sag new moon squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Virgo nature, and this could lead to you thinking that people or situations appearing in your life are too good to be true. This feeling is intensified by the fact that Neptune is now direct in Pisces, activating your sector of partnership. If you’ve been side-eyeing your bae(s) because they’ve been consistently sweet-talking you or giving you attention, ask yourself if there’s a part of you that doesn’t view yourself as worthy of all that attention. Why might that be? Perhaps because you’re used to being the one who always gives? This new moon will drag you to pieces — in the best of ways — by forcing you to trust in life’s blessings.