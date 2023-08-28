Your Horoscope This Week: August 27 to September 3

This first full week of Virgo season and Mercury retrograde in Virgo also coincides with the start of Uranus’ five-month retrograde through Taurus. We’re experiencing a mystical full moon in Pisces this week, on the 30th, and we’ll be feeling the effects of this lunation as the week begins.
Since we currently have over six planets retrograde, this full moon week is amping up feelings of nostalgia, though we may at first try to deny them. The more we push away our thoughts or memories from our past, the more potently they resurface. With Mars, the planet of action, entering Libra on August 27, the cosmos are encouraging us to create greater harmony between what we tell ourselves we want, and what we’re positioning ourselves to receive. This means being truly honest with ourselves.
Once Uranus retrograde in Taurus begins on the 28th, followed by the Pisces full moon on the 30th, there will be several plot twists emerging in our lives and we’ll have to remain flexible and adaptable, or else the peak of retrograde season could lead to us feeling overwhelmed by life’s changes.
The full moon’s energy starts to wane by the 3rd, which also is the final day of Venus’ retrograde through Leo. End the week by blowing off steam through a physical activity of your choice. You’ve made it through one of the most astrologically intense weeks of the year.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you may be caught off guard by all the sensations coming up for you this week. Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus on the 28th, activating your sector of money, values, and security. You may find yourself falling back into past patterns of behaviour or allowing limiting beliefs to creep into your mind. Instead of being hard on yourself for being human, get curious about what these thoughts are here to teach you.
The Pisces full moon on the 30th highlights your sector of spirituality and closure, and this lunation may initially feel somewhat triggering or destabilising to your nervous system, especially since we’re in the final days of Venus’ retrograde through your fellow fire sign of Leo. Try to keep your responsibilities as minimal as possible, Aries, or be willing to ask for help when you need it. If not, you may get burned out easily or end up snapping at people during the final days of Venus’ retrograde in fiery Leo. Avoid burning bridges — take care of your mental and physical health.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Jupiter, the planet of luck, is preparing to shift retrograde in your sign next week, on September 4th. This week you’ll feel the height of the pre-shadow period of this upcoming retrograde. You may be under the impression that your luck is running out, especially once Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its five-month retrograde through your sign on August 28. But this is simply an illusion, Taurus. You still have plenty of luck — the universe just wants you to adjust your strategy and game plan by looking back at your past and assessing your successes and challenges in a practical way. Fortunately for you, Virgo season will assist you in doing so.
The Pisces full moon on the 30th shines a light on your sector of friendship and social networks. This could lead to a make-it-or-break-it moment with a past, current, or potential friend. If you previously experienced a falling out, you may be able to reconcile and clear the air around this full moon. Alternatively, you may decide to give each other even more space and wait until retrograde season starts easing up before reconnecting. The Pisces full moon encourages you to trust your instincts and be open to hearing others out when it comes to deciding what’s best for all parties involved.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the energy of Virgo season is more intense than you may have expected, particularly since your planetary ruler Mercury has recently begun its retrograde in Virgo. Fortunately for you, more airy energy enters the cosmos once Mars, the planet of action, shifts into Libra on the 27th. This allows you to release your grip on needing your domestic sector or home environment to be perfect, and instead will allow you to flow with whatever’s occurring in the present moment.
This may still be easier said than done though, because on the 28th Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its retrograde in Taurus, activating your sector of spirituality and healing for the next five months. You have unfinished business to attend to when it comes to wounds that haven’t yet healed, and this retrograde will force you to confront them rather than putting a metaphorical band-aid on them.
Tap into the mesmerising energy of the Pisces full moon on the 30th — if you can allow yourself to be creative simply for the sake of self-expression, you’ll end the month feeling lighter and inspired. By the time Venus ends its retrograde in Leo on the 3rd, you’re likely to be reinvigorated and more spiritually in tune than you’ve felt in months.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, since you’re ruled by the Moon, you’re quite sensitive to full moon energy, and you’ll be able to feel the soul-stirring vibes of the upcoming Pisces full moon as soon as the week begins. Do your best to fill your week with opportunities for self-care and relaxation — book yourself a spa day or play hooky from work. You won’t be in the mood to be focused on practical tasks (Mercury’s retrograde in Virgo has somewhat dampened your enthusiasm regarding work or productivity), but rather to daydream, float, meditate, make love, and escape reality.
Mars, the planet of action, spends its first full week in Libra, and this helps you infuse humour and light-heartedness into your consciousness, which is beneficial to you after a period of intense soul-searching. Since the South Node, a symbol of our karmic past, is also in Libra, you may be drawn toward investigative research on your family history. Get curious about the secrets and lessons that the cosmos wants you to uncover with the help of the musical Pisces full moon. Venus shifts direct in Leo in your money sector on September 3rd, and this can help boost your financial outlook as we approach the fourth quarter of the year.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Your birthday season has come and gone, Leo, and now Mercury’s ongoing retrograde in Virgo, combined with the start of Uranus’ retrograde in Taurus, serves as a much-needed period of pause after heightened (yet somewhat subdued) celebrations. Check in with your body to ensure it has all the rest, hydration, and love it needs as you enter this new season of your life. Having a consistent and healthy daily routine will be your saving grace this retrograde season.
On the 30th, the Pisces full moon lights up your sector of depth, outside resources, and merging, encouraging you to be more vulnerable with the people in your orbit. Venus’ retrograde through your sign has increased your self-protective tendencies, and it may have also led to you pushing people away without giving them a chance to reveal their true intentions.
Fortunately, Mercury, Uranus, and Venus are all teaming up this week to remind you that second chances sometimes work out in your favour. If you have the opportunity to clear the air with someone or ask for clarity about what they may have said, meant, or done, then do so. Not only will you most likely be pleasantly surprised by their response, but you’ll feel more true to yourself.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this is an epic week to be alive, as the Pisces full moon on the 3rd catapults you to a heightened version of yourself — one that matches or exceeds the vision that you’ve had in your mind’s eye for years now. Mars leaves your sign on the 28th and enters Libra for the next six weeks, boosting your money sector and gradually helping you feel more confident in yourself.
But since Mercury, your planetary ruler, is currently retrograde in your sign until mid-September, you’re being asked to accept that growth isn’t always linear, so just because you feel great about yourself and your life path one moment doesn’t mean you’ll continue to feel that way the next.
Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its five-month retrograde in Taurus this week, and you’ll also feel the influence of Jupiter’s upcoming retrograde in Taurus, which starts next week. Instead of trying to completely figure out your life plan all at once, the universe is encouraging you to be gently guided by the intoxicating energy of the Pisces full moon’s watery vibes. Water symbolises intuition and emotion, and the more you let your own intuition take the lead as the moon becomes full, the less anxiety you’ll feel about hypothetical worries that will most likely never come to pass.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Now that Mars, the planet of action, is in your sign for the next six weeks, Libra, you’re noticing how much of a magnet you are. Your magnetism is an alluring gift that should be used wisely, particularly because we’re in the final days of your planetary ruler Venus’ retrograde through Leo. Your words are extra potent right now, especially if you’re trying to speak big dreams into existence.
This week’s Pisces full moon can stir up many unexpected conversations, reunions, and separations, and the best way to flow through the cosmic plot twists in the air is to remind yourself of the power of choice. You can choose how you want to react to whatever comes up in your life, no matter how out of left field it may initially appear.
On the 28th, Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its lengthy retrograde in your fellow Venusian sign of Taurus. You’d benefit from finding ways to add structure and simplicity to your life during this retrograde, or else this time will likely feel destabilising. Multitasking may be a natural part of your nature, but being more discerning of what you give your energy to and why will help clarify your path in the long run.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, if you’ve been feeling like you’ve been on the go non-stop, even if you’ve also been trying to get yourself to slow your roll, this week’s Pisces full moon may provide you with the cosmic wake-up call you’ve been yearning for. If you’ve been on auto-pilot during Mars’ transit through Virgo or running through the motions, your planetary ruler’s shift into Libra on the 27th will help reorient you toward soul-centred perspectives that allow you to say no to opportunities that are distractions or detours in disguise.
With Uranus’ retrograde in Taurus activating your sector of partnership and marriage for the next five months, your challenge this week will be to resist falling back into unhealthy romantic patterns out of boredom or loneliness. You know what feels good to your heart chakra (Saturn’s current transit in Pisces is activating your sector of true love, helping you trust yourself and the loving vibes you emit), and you also know what causes you pain or insecurity.
You may be tested this week as you’re presented with an option or invitation that may feel familiar, but is ultimately unfulfilling. It’s up to you to be courageous enough to choose a different path altogether, guided by the wisdom of your past, and the magic of the Pisces full moon.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’re likely to feel restless, tired, and quite curious this week, as we’re in the pre-shadow phase of your planetary ruler Jupiter’s upcoming retrograde through Taurus. You can tell that you’re about to enter a significant period of transformation, but rather than it being a forward-moving type of change, it’s the type of change that has to do with tying up loose ends and making sure you’re keeping promises to yourself (and to others). Take a look at what you set as your 2023 goals at the start of the year. This is the week to hold yourself accountable for the ones that still mean the most to you.
Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its retrograde in Taurus on the 28th, giving you a taste of what’s to come once Jupiter retrograde starts on the 4th. If you can, try to postpone any travel plans or big tech launches until mid-September, once Mercury is direct in Virgo, because this week’s double-whammy of retrograde energy could lead to several miscommunications or tech hazards, especially if you try to take on too much at once. Less is more, Sag. Less is more.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week it’s important for you to keep in mind that Pluto, the planet of transformation, has been quietly back in your sign for a final stretch, and this is leading you to experience more epiphanies and spiritual downloads than most zodiac signs. On the surface, everything about you appears to be “business as usual” but beneath the surface, you’re going through such a life-altering metamorphosis that you’re doing your best to hide the series of existential crises that often take over you.
This week’s Pisces full moon helps normalise such sensations. You don’t always have to have it all together, Capricorn. Chaos is a natural part of life. Several planets are currently retrograde, but this week you’re likely to be most thrown off guard by Uranus’ retrograde in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus. This retrograde begins on the 27th and lasts for five months — it’s likely to cause dramatic shakeups in your dating and social life.
If people start acting funny this week, or alternatively, if they start to accuse you of being the one who has changed, try not to take it personally. Life’s a bit wonky right now, and it’s best to keep a sense of humour and a healthy sense of emotional detachment in order to keep your cool. Fortunately, Venus ends its retrograde in Leo on September 3rd, helping you see yourself and your closest connections in a more positive, and forgiving, light.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, think back to the full moon in your sign that you experienced on August 1. This week we’re experiencing a second full moon, but this time it’s in the sign of Pisces. It’s rare for there to be two full moons in one month, but that’s what we’re experiencing — the month began with the Aquarius Supermoon on August 1 and now ends with the final full moon in the astrological cycle, the Pisces full moon on the 30th. You’ve come so far in just 30 days, and this week your progress should be recognised and celebrated.
Despite the excitement from this month’s double-whammy of full moons, you may be feeling restless or nervous this week due to Mercury, the planet of communication, being retrograde in the sign of Virgo. Virgo energy is quite different than what you’re used to, so you may initially feel stifled by the structure required from you this Virgo season. But you’re not one to shy away from challenges, and fortunately, Venus’ shift direct in Leo on the 3rd can help you connect with people who will help you work through moments of discomfort and come out stronger. The structure you’re being asked to create now will lead to the freedom you desire.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Welcome to your annual full moon week, Pisces! This year has already been quite spiritually transformative for you, largely due to Saturn, the planet of challenge, transiting your sign since March 2023. Saturn remains in your sign for the next two years, and this week’s Pisces full moon on the 30th accentuates the Saturn in Pisces lessons that you’ve been integrating and reflecting on. You’re taking the meaning of “old soul” to a whole other level. Make sure to keep your journal nearby or leave yourself reflective voice notes because your higher self will be speaking to you loud and clear as the days flow by and the full moon peaks.
Venus completes its retrograde in Leo on the 3rd, signalling an opportunity for you to acknowledge ways when your insecurities have held you back from going for the gold. We’ll still navigate a post-shadow period of Venus retrograde during the first few weeks of September, but you’ll notice your self-confidence and optimism increasing as early as this weekend, thanks to the combination of your mystical full moon and Venus’ shift direct in Leo. End the week doing something festive and celebratory for yourself, Pisces. Sincere and consistent gratitude is the secret to divine manifestations.