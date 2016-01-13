How Wedding Dresses Have Changed Over The Years

For a day that's supposed to set the tone for the rest of your life, a wedding requires a lot of work. There's the ring, the venue, the catering, the invites, the dress, and so much more. And if you can get through that last part without going a little crazy, well, we applaud you.
Shopping for the perfect wedding dress often takes months of cataloguing, budgeting, and fittings. But the most difficult part of picking one out is the fact that wedding-dress trends change as frequently as season-to-season. So how do you know what exactly to look for? French designer Christian Lacroix put it best: "A wedding dress, intended for an exceptional day, should in every case be exceptional. I like it to have several lives; classically grand for the religious ceremony, but lightened of its train or skirt for dancing. From the charming Arlésienne to the shepherdess in a fairy tale, with faille, piqué, taffeta, tulle, embroidery, lace, the repertoire is inexhaustible."
With engagements underway and wedding season fast approaching, we decided to give his words a little context with trends we already know (and love). Click through for a dose of different bridal wear throughout the decades, from the out-of-the-box to the overly minimalist.
