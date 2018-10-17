Sometimes we have strange relationships with our grandparents. We remember their homes as grand, bizarre estates disconnected from our modern world full of old trinkets and photographs, complemented with stories told but often forgotten. In a new film by Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), we see the story of young, married couple Nancy and Tim who during a reluctant trip to her late grandmother's home in the middle of nowhere, learn that a person's sentiment and complexities aren't limited to the things they leave behind.