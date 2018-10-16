Shatterbox
Gillian Jacobs Directs "Curated," A Thriller Short Film Just In Time for Halloween

The actress from Community and Netflix's Love takes a dark detour in her Shatterbox short film.

See more about this Episode
Sometimes we have strange relationships with our grandparents. We remember their homes as grand, bizarre estates disconnected from our modern world full of old trinkets and photographs, complemented with stories told but often forgotten. In a new film by Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), we see the story of young, married couple Nancy and Tim who during a reluctant trip to her late grandmother's home in the middle of nowhere, learn that a person's sentiment and complexities aren't limited to the things they leave behind.
Inspired by her maternal grandmother, Jacobs turned a kitchen sink family drama into a thriller piece. We get a taste of what it's like to be a granddaughter visiting her roots fictionalized into an unexpected way of collecting one's inheritance.
Written by Amelia Gray
Starring Ahna O’Reilly, Danny Pudi and Jefferson Mays
Gillian Jacobs Directs Curated, Thriller Short Film
written by Gianna Doxey
EntertainmentMoviesNewsVideo
Released on October 16, 2018
Season 2
Season 1
Mr. Malcolm's List
Behind The Scenes of "Mr. Malcolm's List" With Kodak Films
One Cambodian Family Please For My Pleasure by A.M. Lukas
Now Playing
Gillian Jacobs Directs "Curated," A Thriller Short Film Just In Time for Halloween

Related Content

R29 Original Series