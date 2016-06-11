Throughout a long and un-rivalled reign, Topshop and Zara have trumped all other highstreet shops, claiming the top spots as our go-to shopping destinations for fast fashion. However, things might just be about to change.



Last November, trusty womenswear store Warehouse announced a much-needed makeover to coincide with its 40th birthday this year. Pulling together a power-house team to head up the relaunch, Warehouse hired Hunter Creative Director, co-founder of design company, Established & Sons, and husband of Stella McCartney, Alasdhair Willis as a brand consultant to oversee the retailer’s new identity, from digital overhauls and branding to new store experiences.



Additionally, British fashion designer and Central Saint Martins alumni Emma Cook has taken on the role of Warehouse’s new Creative Director and will present her first full collection this autumn, explaining in a statement last year: "I’m really looking forward to help establish the brand's new DNA and to champion a new vision for the British highstreet."



Ahead of the big facelift being unveiled in the coming months – we've seen a preview of the autumn collection and boy is it good, think highstreet Céline – here are some of our favourite picks for summer. Topshop, watch your back...