Throughout their long, unrivaled reign, Topshop and Zara have trumped all other fast-fashion stores, claiming the top spots as our go-to shopping destinations. However, things might be about to change.
Last November, trusty U.K. womenswear brand Warehouse announced a much-needed makeover to coincide with its 40th birthday. Pulling together a power-house team to head up the relaunch, Warehouse hired Alasdhair Willis, creative director of Hunter, co-founder of design company, Established & Sons, and husband of Stella McCartney, as a brand consultant to oversee the retailer’s new identity, from digital overhauls and branding to new store experiences. Additionally, British fashion designer and Central Saint Martins-alum Emma Cook has taken on the role of Warehouse’s new creative director, and will present her first full collection this fall.
Ahead of the big facelift that will be unveiled in the coming months (we've seen a preview of the next collection and boy is it good), we've rounded up some of our favorite picks for summer. Click through to shop these stylish (and affordable!) goods.
