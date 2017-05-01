You're on an entry-level salary. Congrats! You qualify as an adult who has a real job that pays real money. The only problem? Clothes aren't quite adequately factored into that budget you made for yourself. We hear you — but we also know you've probably held onto that one white T-shirt for so long that it can't be worn one more time without falling apart. So, to put a spring in your warm-weather wardrobe and still keep you on track to hit that savings goal, we've gathered the essentials you need this season, all on an entry-level budget.