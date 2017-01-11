Though "street style" as a term — and blogger-making, bill-paying phenomenon — came into consciousness in the age of the Internet, the concept has been around for as long as people have been, well, wearing clothes and walking on streets. Today's big names certainly owe a lot to the likes of Bill Cunningham and his unexpected shots of stylish people going about their daily business, first published in The New York Times in 1978. But, a more ambitious history could trace the line of influence all the way back from Charles Baudelaire's written observations of dandies in The Painter of Modern Life to contemporary sites like The Sartorialist.